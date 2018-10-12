Didn't See That Coming: Couple In Bar Tries To Recreate 'Dirty Dancing' Lift, Fails Miserably

Yeah, I felt like it was different in the movie.

This is a video of a couple in an Upper Darby, Pennsylvania bar who, hearing the Dirty Dancing song on the jukebox, knew what they had to do: try and fail miserably to recreate the iconic dance lift from the movie. It just goes to show, nobody may be able to put Baby in a corner, but apparently somebody may accidentally try to open a pair of double doors with her head.

Keep going for the whole video. Also, a special shoutout to the couple watching this fiasco who immediately turn around like they didn't just witness dual concussions.

