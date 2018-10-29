Deepfake Video Of Nic Cage Replacing Other Actors' Faces In Iconic Movie Scenes

In even more beautiful than butterflies news, this is the latest video from Derpfakes (previously) featuring Nicolas Cage's face replacing those of famous actors in iconic movie scenes using artificial intelligence (just like I said in the title -- no bait-and-switch here). In his own words while I go to Starbucks and yell "That's me!" the next time they call and a name and make a run for it with Susan's tall caramel macchiato:

The first of many Nic Cage Mega Mixes. As always with deepfakes, there is a trade off between quality, likeness and Cage. In this video I put max points into Cage. Enjoy!

Did you read that? 'The first of many.' Finally -- something to look forward to. Now I'm not saying I've had a hard time finding stuff to get excited about lately, but the highlight of my weekend was making deviled eggs. It's the little things, you know? Mostly because in my life there are no big things.

