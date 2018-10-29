Deepfake Video Of Nic Cage Replacing Other Actors' Faces In Iconic Movie Scenes

October 29, 2018

In even more beautiful than butterflies news, this is the latest video from Derpfakes (previously) featuring Nicolas Cage's face replacing those of famous actors in iconic movie scenes using artificial intelligence (just like I said in the title -- no bait-and-switch here). In his own words while I go to Starbucks and yell "That's me!" the next time they call and a name and make a run for it with Susan's tall caramel macchiato:

The first of many Nic Cage Mega Mixes. As always with deepfakes, there is a trade off between quality, likeness and Cage. In this video I put max points into Cage. Enjoy!

Did you read that? 'The first of many.' Finally -- something to look forward to. Now I'm not saying I've had a hard time finding stuff to get excited about lately, but the highlight of my weekend was making deviled eggs. It's the little things, you know? Mostly because in my life there are no big things.

Thanks to Damien and K Diddie, who agree there are very few things in life that Nicolas Cage can't improve, and possibly none.

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    It looks pretty terrible. I can do better shop jobs on ImageReady 2.0.

  • Closet Nerd

    Disturbing on soooo many levels....

  • Jenness

    Pretty soon there will be no more actors at all. I wonder if the CGI bots will still want to lecture us about how we live our lives? Probably more so. *sighs*

  • Pretty soon there will be no more actors at all. Just Nicolas Cage.

  • Tigerh8r

    Jessica Rabbit - "I'm not bad... I'm just programmed this way."

  • Wooder

    Soon its just do a 3D model of someone off the street. Project this face on any body then turn them into a major Hollywood Actor. Then no need to pay the virtual actor OR listen to them have an "Adult Tantrum" because their trailer is too small.

