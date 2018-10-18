Deepfake AI Face-Swapping Technology Replaces Alden Ehrenreich's Face With Young Harrison Ford's In Solo: A Star Wars Story

This is a video created by Youtuber derpfakes using deepfake artificial intelligence face-swapping technology to replace Alden Ehrenreich's face with the face of a pre-1977 Harrison Ford in some scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Honestly, I thought the movie was so dark I couldn't tell who I was looking at most of the time anyway. Some more info while I swap my face with a picture of my face I'm gonna print out and tape to the headrest of my computer chair so I can take a two and a half hour lunch without raising any suspicions: Woops, there isn't any more info *taping face to chair* I'm outta here.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linc, who agrees while deepfakes can be impressively deceiving, tricking someone with a shallowfake is even more so.