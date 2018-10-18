Deepfake AI Face-Swapping Technology Replaces Alden Ehrenreich's Face With Young Harrison Ford's In Solo: A Star Wars Story

October 18, 2018

han-solo-derpfake.jpg

This is a video created by Youtuber derpfakes using deepfake artificial intelligence face-swapping technology to replace Alden Ehrenreich's face with the face of a pre-1977 Harrison Ford in some scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Honestly, I thought the movie was so dark I couldn't tell who I was looking at most of the time anyway. Some more info while I swap my face with a picture of my face I'm gonna print out and tape to the headrest of my computer chair so I can take a two and a half hour lunch without raising any suspicions: Woops, there isn't any more info *taping face to chair* I'm outta here.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linc, who agrees while deepfakes can be impressively deceiving, tricking someone with a shallowfake is even more so.

'Art': Pouring Molten Aluminum Into An Underground Wasp's Nest To Produce A Casting Of Its Shape

Previous Story

Feeding Time: Running Woman Falls Into Shark Tank At Mall

Next Story
  • MostlyPonies

    The darkness would be justified had they done this.

  • Richard H Sanford

    The only problem that I see is that it's still the original actor's head, and that shape takes me out of it. =\

  • Urdnot Wrex

    For an amateur attempt this is insane

  • Jenness

    If someone didn't tell me this was Harrison Ford I wouldn't know - it really doesn't look like him very much.

  • Closet Nerd

    Print out a copy for me, so i can tape it to the back of my wife's head....
    hahaha

  • Jenness

    I think that is more than we needed to know - but quite interesting.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    now replace his voice with Fords

  • Gingerbread

    >not replacing Lando with a young Billy Dee Williams

  • Closet Nerd

    Right! I'd see a Lando movie based on acting alone

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: actors, ai, artificial intelligence, celebrities, deepfakes, faces, movies, so that's what that looks like, star wars, sure why not, swapping things, this will all end very badly, video, wait a minute!
Previous Post
Next Post