Damn, Mother Nature: A Squid Instantly Turning Itself Transparent

This is a short gif of a squid that, when removed from the water, instantly turns itself transparent. Or semi-transparent. "Translucent?" I don't know what that means. Then, with a little shake, it returns to its original color, presumably because it already knows it's been caught, so why bother trying to hide anymore? Honestly, I feel the same way. "They why are you still under your desk?" Shhhhhhh!

Keep going for a gif with a higher frame rate for the full effect.

Thanks to Peter J, who agrees being able to hide in plain sight is a valuable skill to master.