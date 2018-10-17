These are some of the custom horror movie character garden gnomes ('Garden Nightmares') made and sold by Casper and Sadie Revenant of RevenantFX (also available in their Etsy shop). They cost around $55 apiece and make the perfect addition to your Halloween garden or pumpkin patch. Want a horror movie character garden gnome but don't have the money to spend? Just modify an existing garden gnome. That's what I did, and now my neighbor is posting signs demanding whoever stole his garden gnomes return them. Haha, piss off, Mr. Martin, stop blowing your leaves into my yard.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees horror movie characters like gardening too. It's a relaxing hobby when it's not killing time.