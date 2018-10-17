Custom Horror Movie Character Garden Gnomes

October 17, 2018

horror-garden-gnomes-1.jpg

These are some of the custom horror movie character garden gnomes ('Garden Nightmares') made and sold by Casper and Sadie Revenant of RevenantFX (also available in their Etsy shop). They cost around $55 apiece and make the perfect addition to your Halloween garden or pumpkin patch. Want a horror movie character garden gnome but don't have the money to spend? Just modify an existing garden gnome. That's what I did, and now my neighbor is posting signs demanding whoever stole his garden gnomes return them. Haha, piss off, Mr. Martin, stop blowing your leaves into my yard.

Keep going for more.

horror-garden-gnomes-1-2.jpg

horror-garden-gnomes-2.jpg

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees horror movie characters like gardening too. It's a relaxing hobby when it's not killing time.

  • Jenness

    I don't see the difference between these and regular gnomes. They are all terrifying to me and I question the people who put them in their yard.

  • Tigerh8r

    Still preferable to a Jeff Goldbloom statue...

  • Jenness

    Yes. Yes they are!

  • Munihausen

    /sarc?

  • Tigerh8r

    lol! Nope.

  • Munihausen

    Do you know what is even more terrifying? Statutory damages for willful copyright infringement! woooohooooHAHAHAHA

  • GeneralDisorder

    I started watching "Lawful Masses" on YouTube. The host of the show is a copyright attorney and he frequently has a Patent attorney who chimes in.

    I've been learning a bit about trademarks and copyrights. This checks all the boxes in the legal trifecta.

  • nik

    yep

