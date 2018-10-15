Custom $1,350 Game Boy, Nintendo And Super Nintendo Themed Air Jordans

These are the Game Boy, Nintendo and Super Nintendo themed custom Air Jordan IV's modded by Freaker Sneaks Customs. Each design is limited to only ten pairs and costs around $1,350. That is a lot of money. The only thing you're going to see me wearing on my feet that cost more than $1,000 are these rocket boots. To infinity and beyond! "Have you even tested those yet?" Nope, this is the first time. *pushes button, feet explode* HELP ME FIND MY TOES.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

Thanks to Jeffrey C, who agrees the best shoes have been and always will be flip-flops on a beach.