Custom $1,350 Game Boy, Nintendo And Super Nintendo Themed Air Jordans

October 15, 2018

game-boy-jordans-1.jpg

These are the Game Boy, Nintendo and Super Nintendo themed custom Air Jordan IV's modded by Freaker Sneaks Customs. Each design is limited to only ten pairs and costs around $1,350. That is a lot of money. The only thing you're going to see me wearing on my feet that cost more than $1,000 are these rocket boots. To infinity and beyond! "Have you even tested those yet?" Nope, this is the first time. *pushes button, feet explode* HELP ME FIND MY TOES.

game-boy-jordans-2.jpg

game-boy-jordans-3.jpg

game-boy-jordans-4.jpg

nintendo-jordans-1.jpg

nintendo-jordans-2.jpg

nintendo-jordans-3.jpg

nintendo-jordans-4.jpg

super-nintendo-jordans-1.jpg

super-nintendo-jordans-2.jpg

Thanks to Jeffrey C, who agrees the best shoes have been and always will be flip-flops on a beach.

  • Jenness

    This reminds me of when tons of chicks decided to start making purses in their garages and wanting to charge $500 for them because they were "Designers" all of a sudden.

  • Doog

    These look like something you'd find at a garage sale for 1$

  • unimate

    Seeing the words "SUPER NINTENDO" below the Super Famicom logo is giving me fits.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Yeah, I have similar issues, lol.

  • I mean... $1300 for a stitched on tongue label and some glued on buttons? I'm sure it took some work, but shit. Who would pay for these?

  • Tigerh8r

    Lol. Nobody. Their mom won't even buy a pair.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i'm no shoe-connoisseur, but Jordan IVs are the best looking Jordans

  • Closet Nerd

    Game Boy shoes are the best ones

