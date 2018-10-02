Cop Pulls Over Tesla Model 3 After Mistaking The Car's Stock 15-Inch Center Console For A Mounted Computer

October 2, 2018

tesla-model-3-dash-confusion.jpg

This is the in-car security cam footage from Jon Hall's Tesla Model 3 after he gets pulled over by a police officer who mistook the car's standard 15-inch touchscreen center console for an illegally mounted computer (photo of the Tesla Model 3's interior HERE if you're not familiar). Jon clearly thinks the officer is joking at first, which he is not. Thankfully, they manage to sort out the whole situation amicably and the officer even apologizes for stopping him and asking "enough stupid questions" instead of accusing him of stealing a spaceship and tasering him and planting drugs in his pockets while he's got the twitchies. Happy endings.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees that console does look an awful lot like the laptops cops all have in their cars.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Well... I don't much like the idea that johnny law is deciding what I can and can't do with my computer screen in my car. Dammit if I want to watch porn on a 32 inch screen while driving, I'm gonna.

    On the other hand, I really hate the hard mounted obnoxiously bright screens they mount in cars these days. My high beam indicator is blinding. The last thing I want is more diffused light casting into my eyeballs while I'm driving. Granted I wouldn't object to a forward looking infrared monitor as long as I could turn it off whenever I wanted.

  • Luigi Novi

    Can you imagine if the driver was black?

    "Alright out of the car! ON YOUR KNEES!"

  • Deksam

    A cop pulled me over in my 92 Stealth for black tinted front lights, I was like "Really?... Want to take a look at them again?" He's out front yelling back at me "Yeah, they are as black as night!"... Then I popped the front lights up, and he was like "Doh! ... The truth is I don't know the Stealth car too well, Have a nice day!"

  • TheQiwiMan

    No way! lol

    Please tell me this isn't true.

  • Deksam

    It happened and I lost all my headway in traffic, for it. Thanx...

  • TheQiwiMan

    Fun Fact (that no one ever believes me about until they look it up themselves): 'Police Officer' is one of the only jobs legally allowed to discriminate against hiring potential employees if they are too intelligent.

    You literally won't get the job if you're mildly gifted.

    https://abcnews.go.com/US/c...

  • kodama

    From the looks of it, any job |could| do that, it's just that that particular police department happened to have such a policy. The key is that they showed an (arguably) rational basis for the policy: that very intelligent people are likely to get bored with such a job and leave, wasting the training budget. I doubt it's a common policy.

    But nuance isn't as fun as cherry-picking outrageous stories and making broad generalizations.

  • TheQiwiMan

    It's not really possible to determine how wide-spread it actually is, since this isn't exactly the sort of information that police departments are incentivized to make public.

    Do you know what 'legal precedent' means? I couldn't care less that you have doubts that it's wide-spread. What I do care about is that it is confirmed U.S. law that police departments are legally allowed to disqualify applicants for being too intelligent. ("But the KEY is that they gave a lame excuse that would conceivably placate the midwits! That's the 'key'!") lol

    So which of your family members is a LEO? Cuz I got more cop info I could share that'd probably upset you. For example, would you like to know what the current rate of spousal abuse is among police officers? (hint: it's much, much higher than the general public)

  • TheQiwiMan

    Receipts for anyone interested: https://www.theatlantic.com...

    TL/DR: " "Two studies have found that at least 40 percent of police officer families experience domestic violence, in contrast to 10 percent of families in the general population. A third study of older and more experienced officers found a rate of 24 percent, indicating that domestic violence is two to four times more common among police families than American families in general."

    Still TL/DR: Cops are hyper-violent dimwits.

  • Eric Ord

    Driver is me

    Cop is you people

    Screen is my firsts and shitposts

  • lushkneebumbuild

    why should this be legal if mounting a tablet with gps app wouldn't be? I'm sure somebody could theoretically 'hack' it to run games or porn or whatever if you tried hard enough

    that'd be like outlawing cellphones but letting you use the carphone just because it's bolted on

  • bakuryu

    You new to this planet, amIright?
    Well, as sad as it is, newer stuff is often not welcomed here.
    I hope you have a good disguise.

  • Jenness

    Pretty funny. It's gotta be hard because you know cops see all kinds of wacky stuff like this guy who turned on his Tesla's autopilot then hopped in the passenger's seat ( he got banned for driving for 18 months lol) https://www.independent.co....

  • FearlessFarris

    Good for the cop for being relatively cool about this. Once he figured out he was wrong, he got out of there pretty quickly.

  • Gilbert

    "Can you help me take it off?"

    I couldn't help but laugh at that one...

