Cop Pulls Over Tesla Model 3 After Mistaking The Car's Stock 15-Inch Center Console For A Mounted Computer

This is the in-car security cam footage from Jon Hall's Tesla Model 3 after he gets pulled over by a police officer who mistook the car's standard 15-inch touchscreen center console for an illegally mounted computer (photo of the Tesla Model 3's interior HERE if you're not familiar). Jon clearly thinks the officer is joking at first, which he is not. Thankfully, they manage to sort out the whole situation amicably and the officer even apologizes for stopping him and asking "enough stupid questions" instead of accusing him of stealing a spaceship and tasering him and planting drugs in his pockets while he's got the twitchies. Happy endings.

Keep going for the video.

