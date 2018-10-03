Construction Bots: A Humanoid Drywall Hanging Robot

October 3, 2018

This is a video demonstration of Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology's HRP-5P humanoid robot hanging some drywall. The robot, which can operate entirely untethered and weighs 222-pounds, might not be the world's fastest worker, but it also probably doesn't spend its lunch break sitting around with its robot pals cat-calling women either.

Keep going for the whole video while I become the first person to have a robot apocalypse bunker built entirely by robots (obviously I'll be decommissioning them all afterwards).

Thanks to Alan, who agrees if a robot can hang drywall, it can probably also hang a human from a towel hook, I'm just saying.

