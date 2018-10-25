Company Now Take Preorders On This $150,000 Hoverbike

October 25, 2018

Hoversurf has announced it is now taking preorders on its $150,000 Hoverbike Scorpion 3 (previously seen HERE and HERE), with deliveries expected in two to six months. The quadrocopter-with-a-seat lasts about 25 minutes on a full charge, and can go up to 60MPH at a recommended flight height of 16-feet, but it can be flown higher if you like living dangerously, which you clearly do because you're seriously considering a quadrocopter bike. I assume it also can't stop on a dime, nickel, half-dollar, or even one of those giant oversized checks from the lottery. Is the company just going to take your money and run? I would. Nothing quite says 'How can we steal from the filthy rich?' like a hoverbike or hovercar company taking preorders. *phone rings* Hello? The law offices of who and who now? Uh-huh. I see. Okay. *hangs up* Anyway like I was saying I'm sure it's legit.

Keep going for a video of Dubai police test-riding one of the things, most of which is just grass footage for some reason.

Thanks to Alex S, who agrees you should definitely not exit the vehicle till the rotors have come to a full and complete stop.

  • Mark

    For $150K I would expect some basic guarding around the blades.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Weed-wacker analogy aside, this is a poor demo video. If you can't fly easily above 10 feet of the ground, I don't see the usefulness.

  • Wraith

    I wonder how long it will take for someone to loose a limb and sue them into the ground...

  • Douchy McDouche

    A highly unstable vehicle with lawnmower blades spinning all around the driver? Nothing can go wrong here.

  • Juvenal Osegueralopez

    ill wait for the Apple version to come out with twice the price and and no earphone jack.

  • Konstantin

    And no controls, with autopilot taking you were you want to go. Well, most of the time. They'll insist on it using Apple Maps, so it's a bit of a gamble.

  • Megatron Jenkins
  • Deksam

    Perfect for all them sharia law countries, If a female gets raped by 1-15 guys... "Please stand right here while I take off... your head"

  • mark

    Longest flight time demonstrated in the videos is about 10 seconds. Assuming it didn't crash going around a corner, I think I would be able to out run it. Silly Arabs don't know what to spend their (the money I pay them for gas) on.

  • Bling Nye

    Said it before, I'll say it again, it's only a matter of time til someone tries to ride this thing at head/shoulder height through a crowd.

    And I still want one.

  • The_Wretched

    4 giant spinning blades of death. What could possibly go wrong? Also, is the Kevlar suit they sell with it enough to save you from that certain death by chopping? Was the attendant lady wearing her safety hajab?

  • Bling Nye

    I like how if you look at early models of hoverbikes they mostly all had fenders that protected the blades from impacts protected people from the blades; but they apparently realized the trade off is weight and every ounce makes a difference to flight time... so ultimately the fenders were sacrificed since they weren't really "necessary"...

  • Konstantin

    The added weight is compensated for with ducted fan effect that improves efficiency of the prop. They might be cutting it really close to some regs limits for weight, though. Outside of that, there's no reason not to add a shroud. It'll actually fly better with one. In US, you can get FAA exception for extra weight if it's a safety feature, so there's zero reason to have these lawnmowers flying like that. I don't know about other countries.

  • Bling Nye

    So... It really is all about the bad ass limb choppin and head loppin...?

    Bitchin.

    Seriously though, if you have any sources that support that I'd be interested. I'm curious about design and the thrust/lift differences. Last I looked into it the reason they removed blade guards was mainly weight; less weight = longer flight time.

Read More: coming soon, damn rich people, flying, getting around, hoverbike, hovering, hurting yourself very badly, i'm flying jack!, looks dangerous, preorder, quadrocopter, real products that exist, terrifying, the future, transportation, whee!
