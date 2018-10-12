Classic: The Ol' Alien Chestburster Maternity Photo Shoot

Because what good is a maternity photoshoot if you can't use it to pay homage to one of your favorite sci-fi horror films, this is the alien chestburster themed shoot captured by photographer Li Carter for Halloween lovers Todd and Nicole Cameron to celebrate their upcoming pregnancy. Isn't love grand?

Todd and Nicole are huge fans of Halloween and anything that involves costumes. "We actually first met at Halloween, we always hand-make elaborate costumes and we go all out on Halloween decorations at our house, so this was really just a fun way to celebrate who we are while passing on a few smiles and laughs in the process!"

"The photo shoot took about an hour and, though chilly and muddy on the pumpkin patch, it was so much fun," he added. "We just kept laughing at the absurdity of it and hoping the employees of the farm wouldn't drive by to see us covered in blood."

Man, that's great. I've actually had a lot of ideas over the years about what horror movies I'd like to pay tribute to if it was ever my turn to participate in a maternity shoot. *calls girlfriend, she answers* "Out of the question." I didn't even say anything!

