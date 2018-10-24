Classic: NASA Fixes Hubble Space Telescope Gyroscope By Turning It Off And On Again

October 24, 2018

hubble-space-telescope-repair.jpg

FULL DISCLOSURE: I've been puking for three days and operating with almost no sleep or food in my system but I'm gonna try the best I can but I really don't feel well.

NASA was recently able to repair a gyroscope that was spinning too fast aboard the Hubble Space Telescope and preventing the telescope from being able to lock onto a target by turning it off and back on again. The old standard. Turning it off and turning it back on is always my plan A. "And the hammer?" Plan B. "And the dynamite?" C.

Thanks to Gregg C, who agrees there are few things you can't repair or damage beyond repair by smacking it with a hammer.

    I once tore a dryer apart to repair it. It was a bad circuit breaker in the house panel.

