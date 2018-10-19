China Plans To Put Luminous Artificial Moon In Orbit To Light Streets At Night

October 19, 2018

china-artificial-moon.jpg

China intends to launch a luminous artificial satellite into geosynchronous orbit above Chengdu (the capital of China's southwestern Sichuan province) by 2020, to help supplement street lights at night and save as much as $173-million on electricity annually. THE FUTURE.

Scientists estimated that it could be eight times more luminous than the actual, original moon. It will also orbit much closer to Earth; about 500 km (310 miles) away, compared to the moon's 380,000 km (236,000 miles).


But the ambitious plan still wouldn't "light up the entire night sky," Wu Chunfeng, chief of the Tian Fu New Area Science Society, told China Daily. "Its expected brightness, in the eyes of humans, is around one-fifth of normal streetlights."

Man, that's nuts. I just hope it doesn't confuse wildlife. Officials say if the artificial moon project is successful they could potentially add three more by 2022. That's a lot of moons! Alternatively, and I'm just throwing this out there, we should add another sun instead so it's never night and we're all driven mad and kill each other, the end.

Thanks to T-Pain, who agrees we should just nuke the actual moon into pieces and see what happens. You know, experiment.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Knowing China there will be a couple hundred nukes hidden in that moon.

  • Corky McButterpants

    This sounds like absolute lunacy!

  • Dao

    I see what you did there, and I enjoyed it.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    M-O-O-N, that spells China's f*cking crazy!

  • Konstantin

    I don't know where GW gets geosynchronous from. 500km is LEO, with orbital period of about 90m. Geosynchronous orbit is almost 40,000km above the surface.

  • Ollie Williams

    Look at you Mr. Fancypants.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Haha.
    McJournalists : 1 0 : Actual Facts

  • James Mcelroy

    I know people are afraid of the dark, but this seems too far. Can't it still be dark at night? Do we really have to EFF with every aspect of everything until it's either completely unrecognizable or totally screwed up?

  • Ollie Williams

    Of course we do. We've done it for the entirety of our existence. Why stop now?

    This is going to severely fuck with crops and wildlife if they do this, and not in a good way.

  • The_Wretched

    That they double as a weapons platform will go unnoticed until it is. Alternatively, they could screw with weather or deploy a massive shroud to block US agriculture.

  • Bling Nye

    Really, ever use a parabolic mirror or a magnifying glass to start a fire?

    "Just a little extra light at night" is a pretty innocuous cover.

    Damn, my tinfoil hat is getting itchy.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Say bye to the stars!

  • tim

    Residents in cities haven't seen stars for most of their lives due to pollution.

  • Jenness

    Do we really want China doing this first? I predict that this is going to go spectacularly wrong.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Just wait til they construct a glass-floor walkway round the whole thing...

  • James Mcelroy

    I hope it crashes into the sea.

  • Gingerbread

    I don't care as long as it doesn't feature a giant laser cannon pointed at us.

  • MustacheHam

    ...or a face.

