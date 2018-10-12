Busted!: Man Divorces Wife After Spotting Her On Google Street View With Another Man

October 12, 2018

busted-by-google-maps-1.jpg

Seen here looking like a shot straight out of the telenovela Hermano Mayor, this is a screencap from Google Maps near the Bridge Of Sighs in Lima, Peru of a woman with a man's head in her lap. The only problem is that is not the head of her husband, who found the image while searching Google maps for a route to the bridge, which is hopefully not where he planned on surprise-renewing his wedding vows.

He confronted her, and yes, it was what it looked like - she had been having an affair with the man.


The couple is now divorced.

Man, I still remember the first time I caught my girlfriend with another guy on Google Maps. "Who was it?" Turns out it was me, I was just really drunk. "I literally had to drag him three blocks." And I thanked you for it! "You puked in my hamper." We all show love in our own ways.

Keep going for one more shot of the cheaters. Admittedly, I do like her boots.

busted-by-google-maps-2.jpg

Thanks to Suzanne S, who agrees if you're going to cheat, it's best to do it underground where only the mole-people can see you, which they won't because they have notoriously terrible vision.

  • Talon184

    I'm less concerned about the relationship status of these two people and more concerned about those 3 boomerangs that someone seems to have thrown at them in the first image.

    Maybe they're not a couple. Maybe he got hit by a boomerang and she's just trying to protect him until help arrives.....

  • TheQiwiMan

    Bench is the comment section.

    Woman is Eric Ord's First.

    Guess who has his head delicately placed in her lap?

