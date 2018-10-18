Burger King Selling 'Nightmare King' Sandwich For Halloween, Claims It Can Cause Nightmares

To celebrate Halloween, Burger King is introducing a limited time only 'Nightmare King' sandwich, containing "a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, a white meat crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick-cut bacon, creamy mayonnaise and onions on a glazed green sesame seed bun." And, according to a sleep study paid for by Burger King and conducted by Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services, it can cause nightmares. You know, because those aren't easy enough to come by already.

According to a news release, they conducted "a scientific study over 10 nights with 100 participants (or should we say victims?) who ate the Nightmare King before they went to bed."

"According to previous studies, 4 percent of the population experiences nightmares in any given night," said Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina, the study's lead doctor, in a statement. "But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times."

Well of course it caused nightmares, you just slammed a bacon fried chicken cheeseburger with onions and mayo right before bed. It's a no-brainer you're gonna have insane dreams. Also: near-constant diarrhea between 2 and 4AM.

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who wants to eat whatever DOESN'T cause nightmares. God, me too. Even water sets me off.