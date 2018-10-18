Burger King Selling 'Nightmare King' Sandwich For Halloween, Claims It Can Cause Nightmares

October 18, 2018

burger-king-nightmare-burger.jpg

To celebrate Halloween, Burger King is introducing a limited time only 'Nightmare King' sandwich, containing "a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, a white meat crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick-cut bacon, creamy mayonnaise and onions on a glazed green sesame seed bun." And, according to a sleep study paid for by Burger King and conducted by Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services, it can cause nightmares. You know, because those aren't easy enough to come by already.

According to a news release, they conducted "a scientific study over 10 nights with 100 participants (or should we say victims?) who ate the Nightmare King before they went to bed."


"According to previous studies, 4 percent of the population experiences nightmares in any given night," said Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina, the study's lead doctor, in a statement. "But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times."

Well of course it caused nightmares, you just slammed a bacon fried chicken cheeseburger with onions and mayo right before bed. It's a no-brainer you're gonna have insane dreams. Also: near-constant diarrhea between 2 and 4AM.

Keep going for a video of the sleep study.

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who wants to eat whatever DOESN'T cause nightmares. God, me too. Even water sets me off.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    also based on the bun it'll make you poop/piss green

  • lushkneebumbuild

    this is the sandwich I always used to make from their dollar menu

  • GeneralDisorder

    I also experience nightmares from eating Burger King.

  • Jenness

    GW is right, it's a nightmare because you'll fall asleep wondering when the heart attack starts.

  • Douchy McDouche

    They revealed to those people what junk food is really doing to their bodies.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    P hacking for fun and profit!

  • Doog

    What exactly about the burger is supposed to be responsible for the nightmares? Did they add some chemical to the buns that make them green and cause nightmares?

  • lushkneebumbuild

    theres some myth about eating greasy or spicy food before bed iirc

  • Nicholas Conrad

    My grandma used to tell me eating before bed causes nightmares. I thought it was an old wives' tale, but tellingly they used a study of general population nightmare incidents rather than a control group eating an equivalent bedtime meal. Alternatively, maybe they kept repeating the study over and over until they got the desired result through chance... Or maybe being in a sleep study run by burger king is just a hellish experience and they got those results on the first try.

  • Bling Nye

    I've anecdotally determined that garlic and onions in particular can cause vivid dreams/nightmares, with greater likelihood the closer it's consumed to the time you fall asleep. At least, that's been my personal experience, corroborated by a few other people I've talked to that reported back similar experiences.

  • The_Wretched

    How about LSD before bed?

  • Bling Nye

    I think the nightmares can occur before falling asleep in some cases.

  • CB Mills

    yep, a nightmare on the toilet.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    you're thinking of domino's

  • MustacheHam

    wait...do you mean in the toilet? :I

  • Bling Nye

    In, on, around, above, below, near... https://meme.xyz/uploads/po...

