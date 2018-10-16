Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot Dances To 'Uptown Funk'

Because not perceiving a threat as a threat is how they're gonna get us, this is a video of Boston Dynamics' Spot quadruped robot dancing to Bruno Mars' 'Uptown Funk'. Now I'm not sure what that move it's performing in the gif is called besides inappropriate. I've seen more family-friendly dancing at strip clubs before. Back me up, Brandi! "He's always bringing his nephew in for the buffet." It really is a great value.

Keep going for the whole video.

