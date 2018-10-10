Because Someone Was Bad This Year: Mac & Cheese Flavored Candy Canes

October 10, 2018

mac-and-cheese-candy-canes.jpg

These are the Mac & Cheese flavored candy canes available from Archee McPhee (previously: their clam flavored canes). A box of six will set you back $5.95, but they're allegedly so popular that buyers are limited to one box per order. It's a weird world we live in. I'd figure you wouldn't even be able to give away mac & cheese flavored candy canes, and here they're so popular they have to limit quantities. Obviously-- "We're not manufacturing poop flavored candy canes." Dammit, Mark Cuban. "I'm out." You belong in a fish bowl!

Thanks to Wendy V, who agrees soon you'll be able to eat the entirety of Christmas dinner in candy cane form.

  • Jenness

    Pretty sure I can pick out the posters on here who've put worse tasting things in their mouths. *looks around knowingly* http://images6.fanpop.com/i...

  • The_Wretched

    It's ok to use water to rinse things off.

  • Wooder

    Love the character on the box, a hole in the head and groin...what a slut!

  • Mark

    lol

  • Jenness

    Just begging to be skewered on fork tines

  • TheQiwiMan

    I'd try one of these. (Not a clam flavored one tho, contrary to popular belief, I do have *some* standards)

