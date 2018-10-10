Because Someone Was Bad This Year: Mac & Cheese Flavored Candy Canes

These are the Mac & Cheese flavored candy canes available from Archee McPhee (previously: their clam flavored canes). A box of six will set you back $5.95, but they're allegedly so popular that buyers are limited to one box per order. It's a weird world we live in. I'd figure you wouldn't even be able to give away mac & cheese flavored candy canes, and here they're so popular they have to limit quantities. Obviously-- "We're not manufacturing poop flavored candy canes." Dammit, Mark Cuban. "I'm out." You belong in a fish bowl!

Thanks to Wendy V, who agrees soon you'll be able to eat the entirety of Christmas dinner in candy cane form.