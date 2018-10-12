Bantha Milk, Trash Compactor, Wookie, Ewok, Yoda's Cooking Pot: A 15 Candle Set Inspired By Smells From The Original Star Wars Trilogy

October 12, 2018

star-wars-candles-1.jpg

These are the Star Wars Original Trilogy Limited Edition Candle Sets available from Merchoid. Each movie is represented by five different candles, all representing a smell from that particular movie. Or they might all just smell like ass, who knows. They're available for $37 per movie (or $52 with the engraved wooden display plinth), or $92 for the entire trilogy ($128 with the fancy display boards). The full list of questionable scents:

A New Hope:


Wookie: Ever wondered what a walking carpet smells like?
Bantha Milk [erroneously spelled 'Banther' on the candle]: Love the smell of bantha milk in the morning?
Trash Compactor: Find out what was very nearly the last smell Luke, Leia and Han ever experienced
X-wing Cockpit: Perfect for playthroughs of Battlefront's aerial combat
Cantina: Eau de scum and villainy
Lightsaber Duel: Do you prefer the smell of the dark side or the light side?

The Empire Strikes Back:

Han Solo Carbonite: This smell is all Leia had to remember Han for a long time
Millenium Falcon: She may not look much, but she's got it where it counts (the smell)
Inside of a Tauntaun: Thought it smelt bad on the outside? You've experienced nothing yet!
Yoda's Cooking Pot: Yoda's legendary Force powers are only eclipsed by his cooking skills. Smell it for yourself!

Return Of The Jedi:

Rancor: The only way to smell a Rancor without ending up its lunch
Sarlaac Pit: Add a new dimension to your favourite ROTJ scene
Jabba' Palace: Admit it, you've always wondered what Jabba smells like
Ewok: Do they smell as cute as they look? Let's find out!
Death Star Destroyed: The sweet smell of rebellion

But how well did they really capture the essence of all those things? Because I feel like I'm always disappointed by stuff like this. Also, I'm more than a little bit surprised they-- "Didn't include an Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru scent?" Jesus! I can't take you anywhere, not even the internet.

Keep going for shots of the individual movie sets.

star-wars-candles-2.jpg

star-wars-candles-3.jpg

star-wars-candles-4.jpg

Thanks to Dougie, who agrees Yankee Candle is going to be kicking themselves this holiday season after not jumping on this goldmine.

  • Bling Nye

    "What an incredible smell you've discovered! Let's get out of here! Get away from there..."

  • Ollie Williams

    The X-Wing Cockpit candle better smell like the sweaty crotch of a fat pilot.

  • Douchy McDouche

    What, no Vader Breath or Nerf Herder musk?

  • TheQiwiMan

    As soon as they introduce "Gold Bikini Leia's Sweaty Thong" sales will quintuple.

  • Closet Nerd

    I imagine the Bantha milk would smell like mold & sour milk.
    I imagine Jabba's Palace smells like a cross between a Frat house basement and a dog kennel

  • Closet Nerd

    Uncle Owen & Aunt Beru BBQ scent....
    Also, complete FAIL if they spelled Bantha wrong.

