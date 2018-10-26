Bad Ideas: Jet Boaters Off-Road Across Rocky Flats Connecting Two Bodies Of Water

October 26, 2018

boat-those-rocks.jpg

This is a video of a couple intrepid explorers maniacs with a jet boat blasting their craft across the rocky flats connecting two bodies of water. I can't imagine the boat's hull was thrilled about that. The person filming was though -- I can recognize a heartfelt 'Woohoo!' when I hear one. This person thought this was genuinely awesome, and that makes me sad. "You would have done the exact same thing." At least I would have been filming in landscape mode.

Keep going for the video. Similar concept lake jump HERE.

Thanks to Lauren HL, who's not convinced these two aren't direct descendants of the iceberg that sunk the Titanic.

  • Chaz Gomez

    James Bond did it first... I believe it was Live And Let Die...

  • Doog

    I've never gone moose hunting, but I'm fairly sure this isn't how it's done

  • Jenness

    First night of moose hunting, huh? Bet that's the last night doing it with that boat. Bet it started to take on water about 20 yards after they stopped filming lol

  • Blakevw

    Vertical video is the best

  • Chris

    I don’t even have boat money let alone wreck my boat money, damn...

  • "WOOHOO" Your boat is fucked.

  • Closet Nerd

    #HOLDMYBEER

