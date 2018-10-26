Bad Ideas: Jet Boaters Off-Road Across Rocky Flats Connecting Two Bodies Of Water
This is a video of a couple
intrepid explorers maniacs with a jet boat blasting their craft across the rocky flats connecting two bodies of water. I can't imagine the boat's hull was thrilled about that. The person filming was though -- I can recognize a heartfelt 'Woohoo!' when I hear one. This person thought this was genuinely awesome, and that makes me sad. "You would have done the exact same thing." At least I would have been filming in landscape mode.
Keep going for the video. Similar concept lake jump HERE.
Thanks to Lauren HL, who's not convinced these two aren't direct descendants of the iceberg that sunk the Titanic.
-
Chaz Gomez
-
Doog
-
Jenness
-
Blakevw
-
Chris
-
TheCureForHope
-
Closet Nerd
Read More: boats, dare to dream, i'm flying jack, i'm on a boat, raising your hands is cool but swinging your shirt over your head is even better, roads? where we're going we don't need roads (we're going boating grab a life vest and that cooler full of beer!), rocks, setting sail for adventure, so that's what that looks like, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, whee!, yeah you did, yolo