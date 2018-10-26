Bad Ideas: Jet Boaters Off-Road Across Rocky Flats Connecting Two Bodies Of Water

This is a video of a couple intrepid explorers maniacs with a jet boat blasting their craft across the rocky flats connecting two bodies of water. I can't imagine the boat's hull was thrilled about that. The person filming was though -- I can recognize a heartfelt 'Woohoo!' when I hear one. This person thought this was genuinely awesome, and that makes me sad. "You would have done the exact same thing." At least I would have been filming in landscape mode.

Keep going for the video. Similar concept lake jump HERE.

Thanks to Lauren HL, who's not convinced these two aren't direct descendants of the iceberg that sunk the Titanic.