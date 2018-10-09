Awwww: Man Reunited With His Dog Lost On The Streets For Three Years

This is a video of 62-year old Giorgi Bereziani of Tbilisi, Georgia (country not state) being reunited with his lost dog Jorge after he went missing in 2015. Some more info while I go grab some tissues for you: "This is toilet paper." Jesus, it does the exact same thing. "Yeah, but tissues haven't lived their entire recent life in a fart-filled bathroom stall." You don't know that.

"62-year-old Giorgi Bereziani lost his beloved dog named Jorge in 2015. All this time since then, he was trying to find his beloved companion. He was putting up ads, combing the streets, but all without success. Three years later, the workers of an opera house called the desperate man and said that a dog, looking like his dog, was walking near their building. Giorgi immediately went to the scene. He saw a black and white dog near a tree and called its name. The dog rose to its feet and wagged its tail. Sniffing at the owner, George's dog threw his front paws at him and began to whimper, as if in disbelief. "Jorge, is that you?" George Jorge, it's you! Oh, dear boy, how are you, boy? "Giorgi says, beside himself with excitement. Giorgi noticed a yellow tag on the dog's ear, which meant that the dog was taken from the streets by animal control workers, but it was considered harmless to society, so the dog was vaccinated and released."

Happy endings. TRUE STORY: I actually had a nightmare last night that my dog (and another dog that was also mine that I'm unfamiliar with in real life) ran away. It was awful. Even worse than my usual nightmare, and my usual nightmares involves being trapped in a house with a bunch of other pandemic disease survivors and there are a bunch of body bags in the basement and every time I shoot one it starts moaning. "Why do you keep shooting them?" To prove to the other survivors that these people are already dead! "But they're not?" None of the ones I tried!

Keep going for the heartwarming video while I Google how to stop dreaming besides not sleeping.

