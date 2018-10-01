Awww: Bunny Digs Out Cat Friend Trapped Behind Wall

October 1, 2018

This is a short video of a rabbit digging its trapped cat friend out from behind a wall. Some more info while I wonder why none of my friends ever come to my rescue. "It's because you suck." I know that, I do:

The place where the was kitten (fluff) was a hole that the rabbit (chasky) always made, which I had to cover every day because they got into the hole ..That day I saw the hole, and as all the day I covered it, without noticing that the cat was inside. When I saw that Chasky began to dig, I fished out my cell to show my husband that the rabbit was making the hole. At that time I saw one of the cats legs. I was surprised that my rabbit was not digging a hole for pleasure, was just doing it get a friend.

Precious moments. I wish I had cat and bunny friends to hang out with. Sometimes I actually daydream about moving out to the middle of nowhere and starting my own animal rescue sanctuary. Other times I daydream about launching myself right into the sun. *shrug* All depends what kind of day it is, you know? "What kind of day is today?" What do you think? "Well you are wearing ten pairs of sunglasses." Start the countdown.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Caroline, who agrees that's what friends are for.

Woopsie: Security Cam Footage Of Man Crashing Car Off Parking Lot Roof

Previous Story

'Floating' Backpack Allegedly Reduces Impact Force From Running By Up To 86%

Next Story
  • Kaizer Chief

    Happy furry friends... until the day kitty’s hunting instinct kicks in.

  • Eric Ord

    Me vs TheQiwiMan <3 (even though he likes to rain on everyone's parade)

  • TheQiwiMan

    ..that's not rain...

  • Eric Ord

    D:

  • TheQiwiMan

    It's love.

    #NAMASTE

  • TheQiwiMan

    This is just a silly story. There is no reason to believe the bunny and cat are friends. There is no reason to believe the bunny was digging for the benefit of the cat.

    The bunny always digs there. The bunny dug there again, but the cat was on the other side. There is no connection.

    This world is a magical enough place without people creating bullcrap feel-good narratives like this.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The only reason the cat and rabbit are friends is that the cat isn't hungry.

  • Andyman7714

    I was thinking the same thing but the bunny stopped once the kitty was free. Unless they don't know that the bunny digs out the cat EVERY FRIGGIN' DAY STUPID CAT!

  • The_Wretched

    Bunny is smart enough to avoid cat. Cat likes to bite bunny for funzies. Bird watches from afar. Fly, bird fly.

  • Wooder

    Real Drama, Real Animals...stay tuned next week when a snake rescues elephant trapped in a tree!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a friend in need is a friend indeed, animals, awwww, bunny to the rescue, cats, digging, friends, problem solving, rabbit, solving problems, stay calm i'll have you out in a jiffy!
Previous Post
Next Post