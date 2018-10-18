'Art': Pouring Molten Aluminum Into An Underground Wasp's Nest To Produce A Casting Of Its Shape

October 18, 2018

hornets-nest-aluminum.jpg

This is a video of Belgian Youtuber PressTube pouring molten aluminum into an underground wasp's nest to create a relatively unimpressive 24-pound casting of its shape (previously: a guy who did the same thing with ant hills and made a lot of ants dead and people angry in the process). I like how he stresses multiple times that these are wasps he's killing and not bees, and that you shouldn't kill bees. Who are you, God? And, if so, what's the ruling on molten aluminuming an enemy's house? "All's fair in love and war." Awesome, no clue what that means but I've already started melting beer cans.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to THT, who agrees there have got to be more hobbies out there.

Burger King Selling 'Nightmare King' Sandwich For Halloween, Claims It Can Cause Nightmares

Previous Story

Deepfake AI Face-Swapping Technology Replaces Alden Ehrenreich's Face With Young Harrison Ford's In Solo: A Star Wars Story

Next Story
  • Mark Lynam

    Cuz fuck wasps, thats why..

  • Jenness

    Anything that kills yellow jackets is art - though this does look as hideous as I imagined it would. Not nearly as cool as the ant sculptures.

  • GeneralDisorder

    When I was in high school I was playing paintball at a friend's house. We had weekend matches there all the time. I was walking through some thick underbrush and trying to go around a downed tree. Suddenly a yellow-jacket is sitting on my hand. I shoo it off. Then ten yellow jackets are swarming me. Then who knows. I was out of there. Started running and those nasty fuckers started stinging.

    I've never had bigger welts from a paintball match than the stings of god damned ground bees trying to fuck my shit.

    My tongue swelled up a little and I had a very hard and painful feeling in my gut. It all went away after a long nap though.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This is a lovely sculpture of death. Take care now. Bye bye then.

  • Munihausen

    Social ground wasps (e.g., Vesapula sp., or yellow jackets) do not engender much sympathy, but this is a stupid waste. That aluminum could have been used to create cans for any number of delicious Belgian beers, and those wasps are no longer able to eat vasts numbers of flies, mosquitoes, and other disease vectors. Also, the "result" is not attractive even by modern art standards.

    Happy Thursday?

  • GeneralDisorder
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: aluminum, fascinating, fire in all the holes!, fire in the hole!, fire in your hole!, insects, killing things, meanwhile in belgium, metal, okaaaaaay, so that's what that looks like, that must have been a lot of coke cans, video, wasps, what a weird hobby, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post