'Art': Pouring Molten Aluminum Into An Underground Wasp's Nest To Produce A Casting Of Its Shape

This is a video of Belgian Youtuber PressTube pouring molten aluminum into an underground wasp's nest to create a relatively unimpressive 24-pound casting of its shape (previously: a guy who did the same thing with ant hills and made a lot of ants dead and people angry in the process). I like how he stresses multiple times that these are wasps he's killing and not bees, and that you shouldn't kill bees. Who are you, God? And, if so, what's the ruling on molten aluminuming an enemy's house? "All's fair in love and war." Awesome, no clue what that means but I've already started melting beer cans.

Keep going for the whole video.

