An Entirely Crocheted Predator Halloween Costume

October 2, 2018

crocheted-predator-costume.jpg

This is a children's size Predator Halloween costume that was entirely crocheted by Crochetverse for her six-year old son. Previously: the crocheted E.T. costume she made him when he was two (sometimes I have a memory). As far as costume contest contention goes this year, I think he stands a pretty good chance. Sure beats a kid wearing one of those cheap plastic Ninja Turtle masks, that's for sure. And for the record, I was that kid in the cheap plastic Ninja Turtle mask -- I was ALWAYS that kid in the cheap plastic Ninja Turtle mask, except the two years me and my brother were M&Ms. "You two were the cutest, so sweet I could eat you up!" My mom, ladies and gentlemen! "Just let me run and grab my photo albums." Hoho, that's quite alright, mom -- these people will only make fun of me as hard and cruelly as possible.

Keep going for a video of the costume being worn.

Thanks to Mary B, who agrees homemade costumes are the best costumes.

  • The_Wretched

    It's parents like her who make the rest of us look bad.

  • Derek Smith

    Actually feel bad for this kid, flash forward 11 years , crocheted prom suit.

  • The_Wretched

    If you want to feel bad, she also crocheted him a swim suit.

  • Jenness

    Kid looks happy and that was the cutest kill swipe. Awwww, he's a little sugar killer!!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Poor little dude's gonna be drenched in sweat before he even gets to his first house trick-or-treating.

  • Keegano

    In Canada, that kid would need to be wearing a parka underneath that costume. It gets pretty cold by the end of October.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Pssh, Canada’s not a real place. Tell me what it’s like in Narmia too, while you’re at it!

  • The_Wretched

    Only if you treat me to covfefe service.

  • Wooder

    Great job Mom! but crochet and scary don't go hand in hand...

    The kid is warm at least...

  • Bling Nye

    I dunno, a child predator is pretty scary. And his mom made him one. With needles. Yiiiikes.

  • Eric Ord

    "child predator"

    God, you asshole...

  • GeneralDisorder

    Woah there... struck a nerve?

  • Ed

    That is ELITE! What a cool mom. My mom wouldn't even let me watch the movie until I was like a foot taller than this kid.

  • Derek Smith

    You had a good mom. Great movie but get real, not for kiddies

  • GeneralDisorder

    My parents didn't give a shit what I watched on tv. It was nice but also I watched some traumatizing things. The worst thing as I remember could have been either Wheels of Terror or Pet Sematary. The two movies are bad in different ways though so it's not an apples to apples comparison.

  • Ollie Williams

    Sematary huh.

