Alladin's Genie: One-Legged Paralympian Josh Sundquist's Halloween Costume

These are several shots and videos of one-legged Paralympian skier Josh Sundquist's 2018 Halloween costume -- the Genie of the Lamp from Alladin (previously: some of his past Halloween costumes). If I were a judge, I would definitely award him a perfect 10/10. I'm not a judge though, so I'm just going to rub the lamp and demand he grant me three wishes. "What are you gonna wish for GW?" Peace on earth and goodwill towards man. "That's very noble of you. And your other two wishes?" A whole roll of lotto scratchers, a 12-pack of beer, and a hoverboard. "That's three things." Shit -- sorry, humanity.

Keep going for two videos.

Thanks again to hairless, who always rubs all the lamps at antique stores just in case. Ahahahahhaha, same here.