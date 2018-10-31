Alladin's Genie: One-Legged Paralympian Josh Sundquist's Halloween Costume

October 31, 2018

aladdin-genie-costume-1.jpg

These are several shots and videos of one-legged Paralympian skier Josh Sundquist's 2018 Halloween costume -- the Genie of the Lamp from Alladin (previously: some of his past Halloween costumes). If I were a judge, I would definitely award him a perfect 10/10. I'm not a judge though, so I'm just going to rub the lamp and demand he grant me three wishes. "What are you gonna wish for GW?" Peace on earth and goodwill towards man. "That's very noble of you. And your other two wishes?" A whole roll of lotto scratchers, a 12-pack of beer, and a hoverboard. "That's three things." Shit -- sorry, humanity.

Keep going for two videos.

aladdin-genie-costume-2.jpg

aladdin-genie-costume-3.jpg

Thanks again to hairless, who always rubs all the lamps at antique stores just in case. Ahahahahhaha, same here.

  • Jenness

    What an example of doing the whole "life" thing right and reminding everyone to seize joy, life's a blessing and there are totally awesome people in this world. Just Love it.

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    Ha! love it, I never dress up then always claim I'm a pedestrian, but everyone knows I drove to work so even that's a lie.

  • Bling Nye

    I still think my all-time favorite costume of his was the lamp from A Christmas Story. Or the flamingo. Tigger was pretty fucking genius.

    This is pretty up there though.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    When life gives you lemons, wish for lemonade!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Shit! Can I be jasmine in that creepy triangle? I think I've got the cans for it.

  • Closet Nerd

    Thats awesome!

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS If I was Aladdin, I would wish Meh would just leave me alone three times! It's driving me crazy!

