Ahahahahaha: Quite Possibly The Worst Stage Dive Of All Time

October 2, 2018

When you think of a bad stage dive you you probably think of a crowd parting like the Red Sea and a musician falling flat on their face or back, right? You don't think of a guy whose leap cause his pants to fall down and everyone in his path gets an unintentional face or hand full of bare bassist ass. Yet here we are. Now I'll never be able to think of anything butt this. Also invest in some Hanes, bro.

Keep going for the video, which is blurred for your delicate retinas.

Thanks to Jamie, who agrees that's embarrassing.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    uhhhhh.... not to be THAT GUY, but i found a clearly unintentional spelling error in your post. i think you meant to type "but" not "butt." YOUR WELCOME!

  • TheQiwiMan

    *Best

  • Jenness

    I've laughed for 10 minutes straight between going to LiveLeak and trying to find the unedited version for scientific research purposes.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    careful not to accidentally see a video of someone actually dying

  • TheQiwiMan

    lol gross, trust me, you don't wanna see that.

  • FearlessFarris

    He's lucky he didn't catch a stray thumb up the back door.

  • TheQiwiMan

    *unlucky

  • FearlessFarris

    I don't know. From that height it could have damn near rectum.

  • Jenness

    HA!

  • TheQiwiMan

    What a cheeky comment!

  • Megatron Jenkins

    More of a bum joke, lol.

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Let's be honest, video is me on Geekologie message boards

  • Yep.

  • Eric Ord

    ?!

  • Beard

    Yep.

  • Eric Ord

    How DARE you?!

