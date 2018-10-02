Ahahahahaha: Quite Possibly The Worst Stage Dive Of All Time



When you think of a bad stage dive you you probably think of a crowd parting like the Red Sea and a musician falling flat on their face or back, right? You don't think of a guy whose leap cause his pants to fall down and everyone in his path gets an unintentional face or hand full of bare bassist ass. Yet here we are. Now I'll never be able to think of anything butt this. Also invest in some Hanes, bro.

Keep going for the video, which is blurred for your delicate retinas.

Thanks to Jamie, who agrees that's embarrassing.