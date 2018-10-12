A Smile Every Day: 2019 Bob Ross The Joy Of Painting Wall Calendar

October 12, 2018

bob-ross-wall-calendar-1.jpg

This is the 2019 Bob Ross The Joy Of Painting wall calendar ($15). Each month features a Bob Ross painting from the show, along with an inspiring quote to keep you from throwing yourself out the picture of a window you drew and taped to the wall in your office. *gazes out paper window at all the happy trees* Oh yeah, that's nice. "Um, what's up with the giant asteroid you drew speeding towards earth?" Shhhhhh --- just let it do its thing.

Keep going for one more shot.

bob-ross-wall-calendar-2.jpg

Thanks to Jenny M, who agrees the real joy of painting IS Bob Ross.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I might actually buy this. Thanks for the heads up, GW. :-)

