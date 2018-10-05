A Nightmare Before Christmas Blacklight Illuminated Village

October 5, 2018

nightmare-before-christmas-village-640.jpg

Note: Larger picture available HERE.

This is the Nightmare Before Christmas Blacklight Village available from The Bradford Exchange (12-inch blacklight included). Admittedly, it looks pretty cool, but for $200 I'd expect it to. That's not cheap, and the last time I checked my Halloween decorating budget was just the $19.95 plus $0.89/mile it costs to rent a UHaul and drive to the morgue and back. "Um, what?" It's cool we return them.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees Halloween should at least be two months long.

Nice Find!: 8-Year Old Girl Discovers 1,500 Year Old Sword In Swedish Lake

Previous Story

Receptionist Opens Remote Sliding Doors Just As A Little Girl Is About To Fall Face-First Into Them

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: blacklights, characters, different strokes for different folks, halloween, i am into this but not $200 into this, sure why not, the nightmare before christmas, the wait is over, this is halloween this is halloween, you know how i feel about blacklights!
Previous Post
Next Post