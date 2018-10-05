A Nightmare Before Christmas Blacklight Illuminated Village

Note: Larger picture available HERE.

This is the Nightmare Before Christmas Blacklight Village available from The Bradford Exchange (12-inch blacklight included). Admittedly, it looks pretty cool, but for $200 I'd expect it to. That's not cheap, and the last time I checked my Halloween decorating budget was just the $19.95 plus $0.89/mile it costs to rent a UHaul and drive to the morgue and back. "Um, what?" It's cool we return them.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees Halloween should at least be two months long.