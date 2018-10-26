A Ghostbusters Ghost Trap Automatic Cat Feeder

October 26, 2018

ghostbusters-ghost-trap-automatic-cat-feeder.jpg

This is the prototype Ghostbusters ghost trap automatic cat feeder created by If industries. It can operate as a computer controlled timed cat feeder or a Wi-Fi enabled device that can be triggered to open at anytime from anywhere via sms, tweet, email, or a phone call. Pretty clever. I used to have an automatic cat feeder for my cats but it made so much noise when it started churning out the kibble they would all run and hide under my bed. I mean, if my bedroom was open. If it wasn't, whoever was fastest would usually run head-first into the door. Remember: first place doesn't always win the biggest prize.

Keep going for a short gif of the thing opening, in case you needed to see that.

Thanks to If industries, who's truly on the cutting edge of novelty product design.

They're Coming: Two Tiny Drones Work Together To Open A Door

Previous Story

Bad Ideas: Jet Boaters Off-Road Across Rocky Flats Connecting Two Bodies Of Water

Next Story
  • Wooder

    From the cat's perspective this thing is a death trap, a modern guillotine. It violently opens and traps heads at will.

  • Jenness

    My former cat would have avoided that thing like it did the dog.

  • James Mcelroy

    ah yes, the early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.

  • Bling Nye

    Everything was fine with our system until the power grid was shut off by dickless here.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cats, cool, ghostbusters, here kitty kitty, i ain't afraid of no ghost (jk jk they're the only things i'm afraid of i'll take a serial killer any day), meow?, pets, product design, prototype, sure why not, things that look like other things, who you gonna call?
Previous Post
Next Post