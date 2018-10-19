A Flattened World Map Showing All Countries To Proper Scale

October 19, 2018

Tired of the traditional global mapping method (the Mercator projection, which makes landmasses near the poles appear larger than they really are) this is a map created by Redditor neilrkaye that shows all the countries to proper scale. I learned a lot by looking at it. Mostly, that everything I've ever learned is a lie. Should I really feel guilty peeing in the shower? I think not. "HE'S DOING IT AGAIN." Man, I thought Planet Fitness was supposed to be a judgement-free zone.

Thanks to Gregg C, who's convinced the world is a pyramid, and isn't far from the truth.

  • Dao

    The left half of Australia looks like a Scottish Terrier’s head, and the right half looks like a cat about to eat it’s last bit of food.

  • Doog

    "Ah ha! Definitive proof that the world is FLAT!"

    -Some idiot somewhere

  • Nicholas Conrad

    What? Alaska is tiny in this map... I don't like it, and I won't acknowledge it.

    https://goo.gl/images/8yDD9Z

  • Tigerh8r

    DAMN! China is actuall a lot smaller than I realized and Brazil is a lot bigger. Everything else seems about right. But I'm pretty sure I've seen flat maps before.

  • Jenness

    I hate to break it to people - but we've actually had this mapped for a long time. This isn't 'new' and the Authagraph still is really awesome.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    It's alright, Liechtenstein is still no where to be found.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It doesn't exist. It's a joke played upon the gullible masses just like New Zealand.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Antarctica is not a country. What idiot made this?

  • MustacheHam

    Also why blue?

  • Bling Nye

    How goddamn dumb do you actually have to be to think the Earth is flat?

  • Gingerbread

    Well they are able to breathe all by themselves and not shit their pants, but the line is hard to define.

  • Jenness

    I just spit out my coffee - that's hilarious. LOL

