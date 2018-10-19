A Flattened World Map Showing All Countries To Proper Scale

Note: Larger version HERE.

Tired of the traditional global mapping method (the Mercator projection, which makes landmasses near the poles appear larger than they really are) this is a map created by Redditor neilrkaye that shows all the countries to proper scale. I learned a lot by looking at it. Mostly, that everything I've ever learned is a lie. Should I really feel guilty peeing in the shower? I think not. "HE'S DOING IT AGAIN." Man, I thought Planet Fitness was supposed to be a judgement-free zone.

Thanks to Gregg C, who's convinced the world is a pyramid, and isn't far from the truth.