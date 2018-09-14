Woman's Beetle Tattoo Spreads Its Wings When She Extends Her Arm

This is a short Instagram video of Silvia Martins showing off the beetle tattoo inked by Veks Van Hillik of Brazilian tattoo studio Menace Tattoos around her elbow that spreads its wings whenever she extends her arm. Pretty clever. Obviously, it's only a short matter of time until Florida Man takes this concept to the next, x-rated level, and he's probably already on his way to the tattoo parlor as I type this with a torn page from a nudie magazine for reference.

Keep going for the video.

