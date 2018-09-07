Woman Knits A Giant Tapestry Of The Constellations

September 7, 2018

knitted-star-map.jpg

Note: Larger, legible version HERE.

This is a shot of the giant (15 foot x 9 foot) equatorial star map knitted by Sarah Spencer using a 1980's knitting machine she hacked. She said it took over 100 hours to complete, and over 15kg (~33-pounds) of wool. That's hefty. Now just image: it's a crisp fall night...you, me, laying under these stars, gazing at the actual stars, maybe a little wine, some strawberries, death metal just blaring -- you think about it.

The piece features all 88 constellations as seen from Earth, as well as the equatorial line with the zodiac constellations running along it, stars scaled according to their real-life brightness, the Milky Way galaxy, the sun, Earth's moon and all of the planets within our solar system. Spencer made sure to put the planets, sun and moon in specific, strategic positions so that the heavenly bodies indicate a specific date in time.

So the planets and moon and sun are in a certain position to indicate a specific date and time! You know how I feel about a good mystery. Hmm, so it's probably a date with significant importance. *eyeballs map, takes some measurements, performs some calculations, crunches a few more numbers* I should have known -- the day and time I was born!

Thanks to Julie S, who agrees we should all shoot for the stars. Especially the sun, because it's definitely the easiest one to hit.

  • Bosun Higgs

    "This is a castle. And we have many tapestries. And if you are Scottish lord, then I am Mickey Mouse!"

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Bling Nye

    "Australian software engineer Sarah Spencer spent years hacking and programming a 1980s domestic knitting machine for fun. This hobby grew into much more, however, as Spencer developed a new computer algorithm that did something never before accomplished with such machines. Her accomplishment — knitting with bird's-eye backing using one knit per pixel in three colors — might not mean much to anyone outside of the knitting community. But this achievement allowed Spencer to make something truly out of this world.

    'As a woman in tech, I wanted to create something which would engage young minds in an area of STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics),' Spencer said in a statement emailed to Space.com. So, with her souped-up knitting machine, Spencer set her sights on Electromagnetic Field Camp (also known as EMF Camp), a geeky festival in the United Kingdom focused on tech and creativity. She aimed to create an astronomy-based piece to showcase at the event." https://www.space.com/41683...

    Really cool.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Happy Birthday*, GW!!

    *If you did the math correctly, that is

  • Gingerbread

    I hope she doesn't spill strawberry jam on it. That would be sad.

  • Geekologie

    spilled jam is just a part of life, Gingerbread

  • Irene R. White

