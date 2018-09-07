Woman Knits A Giant Tapestry Of The Constellations

Note: Larger, legible version HERE.

This is a shot of the giant (15 foot x 9 foot) equatorial star map knitted by Sarah Spencer using a 1980's knitting machine she hacked. She said it took over 100 hours to complete, and over 15kg (~33-pounds) of wool. That's hefty. Now just image: it's a crisp fall night...you, me, laying under these stars, gazing at the actual stars, maybe a little wine, some strawberries, death metal just blaring -- you think about it.

The piece features all 88 constellations as seen from Earth, as well as the equatorial line with the zodiac constellations running along it, stars scaled according to their real-life brightness, the Milky Way galaxy, the sun, Earth's moon and all of the planets within our solar system. Spencer made sure to put the planets, sun and moon in specific, strategic positions so that the heavenly bodies indicate a specific date in time.

So the planets and moon and sun are in a certain position to indicate a specific date and time! You know how I feel about a good mystery. Hmm, so it's probably a date with significant importance. *eyeballs map, takes some measurements, performs some calculations, crunches a few more numbers* I should have known -- the day and time I was born!

Thanks to Julie S, who agrees we should all shoot for the stars. Especially the sun, because it's definitely the easiest one to hit.