What Is Wrong With You?: Two Cars Fight For Middle Lane On Highway

This is a video of two idiots dueling for the middle lane of a highway. I'm fairly certain they actually make contact several times, and definitely do at the end. What the hell is wrong with people? I'm not sure how the hell these two even started fighting in the first place, but I do know how my monster truck is going to end it. SPOILER: Backflip double-crunch.

Keep going for the video, which is ridiculous.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees these two should probably consider public transportation.