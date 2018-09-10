What Is Wrong With You?: Motorcycle Racer Pulls Another Rider's Brake Lever Mid-Race

September 10, 2018

motorcycle-race-brake-pull.jpg

This is a video of Moto2 racer Romano Fenati blatantly pulling the brake lever of another rider mid-race. For the record, that is frowned upon. Probably even scowled upon while waving a no-no finger. Thankfully, Romano's attempted sabotage (which scored him a black flag for irresponsible driving) didn't end with a crash, although I wound't be surprised if it did end with someone from his opponent's team waiting to greet his legs with a tire iron. The ol' pleasure to make your acquaintance.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark FS, who agrees that's not safe.

Living The Dream: Video Of A Chicken Running Through Fresh Concrete Sidewalk

Previous Story

Finally, A Candle That Smells Like Chinese Takeout

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cheaters never win, cheating, competition, dangerous, man i was really hoping he was going to lose his balance and fall off his bike reaching over like that, motorcycle, race, terrifying, video, vroom vroom, what is wrong with you?, why would you do that?, you could have killed somebody
Previous Post
Next Post