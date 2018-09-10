What Is Wrong With You?: Motorcycle Racer Pulls Another Rider's Brake Lever Mid-Race

This is a video of Moto2 racer Romano Fenati blatantly pulling the brake lever of another rider mid-race. For the record, that is frowned upon. Probably even scowled upon while waving a no-no finger. Thankfully, Romano's attempted sabotage (which scored him a black flag for irresponsible driving) didn't end with a crash, although I wound't be surprised if it did end with someone from his opponent's team waiting to greet his legs with a tire iron. The ol' pleasure to make your acquaintance.

Keep going for the video.

