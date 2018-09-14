Weather Channel Segment Uses New Immersive Tech To Help Visualize Storm Surges

September 14, 2018

This is a video of The Weather Channel's Dave Malkoff using some new immersive technology to explain storm surges and help viewers visualize their danger. Personally, the term 'storm surge' alone is enough for me to know I want no part of one, but that's just me and I'm a firm believer safety always comes first. "Um, did you just swallow a thumbtack?" Well yeah, but only to pop the balloon animal I swallowed.

Keep going for the video, and everyone be safe out there.

Thanks to Christian, who's not convinced this was less technology and more Dave Malkoff having superpowers.

  • Jenness

    Better than the video on my FB today - some weather dude pretending he's barely able to stand unaware that his oscar-worthy performance is upstaged by the arrival of two clueless dudes strolling with no problem behind him with no issue whatsoever. Full gif: https://i.gyazo.com/29a77ac...

    More Close up gif: https://i.gyazo.com/4586968...

  • Eric Ord

    Hilarious

  • Gilbert

    I prefer the first version of this that I saw, with a woman in the same spot, but the same video shown, of course... It makes me wonder which one was the original, because TWC has been known to swipe things like this in the past:

    https://www.news.com.au/tec...

  • SmokeThatSkinWagon

    That was the most effective use of vr-ish tech I've seen in the news. Some scary shiz!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the meteorologist is Eric Ord
    the water is the rest of us

  • Eric Ord

    What does that even MEAN?!

  • Bling Nye

    I knew the meteorologist people were controlling the weather... Fucking witches and warlocks, the lot of 'em! Lookitthatshiiiit! He's not even wet!!

    OH SHIT JESUS WAS A METEOROLOGIST.

  • Wooder

    He floats like a duck so he's a witch!!!

    BURN BURN BURN THEM ALL

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Wooder

    too much

