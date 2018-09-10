Violinist Performs With A Minimal Prosthetic Arm

This is a video of Japanese paralympic swimmer, nurse and violinist Manami Ito performing Miyuki Nakajima's 'Thread' with the help of a minimal prosthetic arm to hold the bow. A beautiful performance, and a testament to the indomitable human spirit. Me? I'm the opposite of a testament to the human spirit, but I'm a werewolf so my spirit is much more canine in nature anyways. "You're not a werewolf." I am too and I can prove it. "How?" Is that bracelet you're wearing silver? "Yes." Let me see it. *pockets bracelet* Haha, you know I'm an undead warlock!

Keep going for the performance.

Thanks to Caroline T, who agrees there's nothing you can't accomplish if you just believe in yourself.