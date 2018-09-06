Video Of A Python Demonstrating Its Tree-Climbing Abilities

This is a video of a coastal carpet python in Australia demonstrating the ease with which it can climb a tree (with only a few branches more than a telephone pole), presumably to chow down on some young Ewoks. Also, for you vertical video haters out there: the person filming rotates the camera right around 0:48, so you might want to close the clip then before you're launched into a fit of rage (despite the arguable appropriateness of filming a snake climbing a tree vertically). And speaking of fits of rage *sits down launching button from jeans, ricochets off cubicle wall, cracks computer monitor* "They're all that actually do still fit anymore?" Sad but true.

Keep going for the video while I plan how I'm going to live the rest of my life in an airship.

Thanks to hairless, who may or may not be a snake himself. Dum dum dum! "I'm not." So he says. "I can type." I've seen snakes can hunt and peck before.