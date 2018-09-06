Video Of A New Women's World Record (97 Meters) In Freediving

This is a real-time video of Sayuri Kinoshita setting a new women's world record in the free immersion (FIM) discipline of freediving, with a depth of 97 meters. Free immersion involves diving with no propulsion equipment (i.e. fins), and only a rope to pull on to descend and ascend (although she spends most of the deeper dive in freefall to conserve energy). The record was set on the last day of the 2018 Vertical Blue freediving competition at Dean's Blue Hole in the Bahamas, and took just under four minutes. For reference, I can't hold my breath longer than ten seconds without pretending to pass out, and there's a good chance I won't fake wake up until somebody puts something really delicious smelling right under my nose. "Is that how you get your mom to feed you?" No, I get her to feed my like my mouth is a hangar and the food is an airplane. OLDSCHOOL STYLE. "You're such a child." What the -- if I wasn't struck in this highchair I would kick your ass right now! "Would you though?" Maybe after nap time, I'm getting the sleepies.

