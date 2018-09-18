Video Of A Fire Tornado Trying To Steal A Fire Hose

September 18, 2018

This is a video from a firefighting crew in British Columbia of a 200-foot tall fire tornado trying to swallow their fire hose, and eventually melting it. We get it, God, you're angry. Not all of us are bad though, some of us are just out here trying to live good lives. "You fought a man in line at the coffee shop this morning for trying to pay for your drink." I'm not your pity-case, Mr. Pay It Forward! "Then what happened?" I realized I'd forgotten my wallet. "Sooooo..." So I chased him down and demanded the money after all. "Wow, you really are the salt of the earth." I am the red pepper flakes of the universe.

Keep going for the firenado in action (plus a backup in case Instagram doesn't work). Also, props to the firefighter in the video who demonstrates the advanced firefighting technique of chucking a rock at it. You don't learn that your first day of firefighting school.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by M. C. Schidlowsky (@mar.lowsky) on

Thanks to Irina and cjcjcjcj, who agree if a firenado wants your hose, you let it have your hose and cut your loses.

Spiders Blamed For Regularly Setting Off Security Alarm At Night That Plays Creepy Sounding Nursery Rhymes

Previous Story

Rick And Morty Opening Theme Reimagined As Anime

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burning things, fire in the hole!, give it back it's not yours!, holy smokes, natural disasters, so that's what that looks like, that wasn't supposed to happen, tornado, video, woopsie, yikes, you know how i feel about fire but even i wouldn't be caught waving my hose at that thing
Previous Post
Next Post