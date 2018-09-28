Video Demonstration Of A LEGO Bubble Blowing Machine

September 28, 2018

This is a video demonstration of the LEGO bubble blowing machine built by Sariel of Sariel's LEGO Workshop. It's a pretty clever design, although I think the fan and/or motor turning the bubble rings may need to be adjusted because it appears to only have about a 25% success rate of releasing bubbles instead of popping them. I'm sure that could be modified. My car? My car has already been modified TO THE MAX. "It's on fire." Pretty bitchin', right? Also, if you want a really cheap bubble blowing machine, they're called children. Unless they're your own, then they're crazy expensive.

Thanks to Harry HL, who agrees the best part of blowing bubbles is drinking the soap when your mom isn't looking.

    I thought this was a ginormous bubble maker in the screen shot but it's teeny.

    That thing blows.

