Underwater Footage Of A Brown Bear Diving To Catch A Fish

September 28, 2018

This is some footage from an underwater camera set up at the Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska of a brown bear named Hollie swimming around and diving to the bottom of a river to catch a fish. Impressive. For reference, I've spent four hours on a fishing boat before and not caught anything but a buzz from the twelve Bud Lights I drank. *shrug* Equal but different. "Just different." Whatever. *checks watch* Is it happy hour yet? Eight long, sad hours for a single happy one hardly seems fair.

  • Jenness

    It looks so cute and harmless. We need more tourist traps to spring up "swim with bears" because no way that's a bad idea.

  • TheQiwiMan

    How is this even possible? Hundreds of millions of years of evolution have made fish incredibly fast underwater, and that bear is slower than a sloth. What the heck is even happening?

    What even is life?

  • Bling Nye

    I'm willing to bet the fish was dead on the bottom since salmon die after they spawn. Bearing that in mind though, I'll still go with GW's answer, adding the third possibility the bear is a smooth pick up artist that asked fish the classic, "What's ursine, baby?" Little did the fish know the bear was just looking for some tail.

  • Geekologie

    maybe the fish was preoccupied. or the bear told it she was just here to help

  • TheQiwiMan

    SNEAKY BEARS!!

  • Kristen A. Roberts

  • The_Wretched

    And thus we have whales.

