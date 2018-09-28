Underwater Footage Of A Brown Bear Diving To Catch A Fish

This is some footage from an underwater camera set up at the Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska of a brown bear named Hollie swimming around and diving to the bottom of a river to catch a fish. Impressive. For reference, I've spent four hours on a fishing boat before and not caught anything but a buzz from the twelve Bud Lights I drank. *shrug* Equal but different. "Just different." Whatever. *checks watch* Is it happy hour yet? Eight long, sad hours for a single happy one hardly seems fair.

Keep going for the whole video.

