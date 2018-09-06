Turkish Farmer Unfamiliar With Technology Is Frightened By Flying Drone, Attempts To Lasso

This is some drone footage from rural Turkey of a 70-year old farmer who's frightened by the drone's sudden appearance above his cow pasture and attempts to lasso it to scare it away from his animals. Apparently the man has "had very few encounters with technology." The drone operator and his friend, who probably shouldn't have been flying their drone over this man's field and scaring him and laughing about it in the first place, payed him a visit after the incident to ensure him he wasn't under attack by aliens or a swarm of insects (which he told them he thought the drone was). Man, how great would that be -- to not even know what a drone is? Or computers or smartphones or Facebook or Instagram? "Or Geekologie." Your words hurt me.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees when it doubt, lasso.