Turkish Farmer Unfamiliar With Technology Is Frightened By Flying Drone, Attempts To Lasso

September 6, 2018

This is some drone footage from rural Turkey of a 70-year old farmer who's frightened by the drone's sudden appearance above his cow pasture and attempts to lasso it to scare it away from his animals. Apparently the man has "had very few encounters with technology." The drone operator and his friend, who probably shouldn't have been flying their drone over this man's field and scaring him and laughing about it in the first place, payed him a visit after the incident to ensure him he wasn't under attack by aliens or a swarm of insects (which he told them he thought the drone was). Man, how great would that be -- to not even know what a drone is? Or computers or smartphones or Facebook or Instagram? "Or Geekologie." Your words hurt me.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees when it doubt, lasso.

Man Tests Ladder Hoist With 400 Pound, 55-Gallon Drum Of Water

Previous Story

A Fire Table Dancing To Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: drone, farmer, get out of here!, get you -- shoo!, having a terrible time, if you don't know about technology you don't feel like you're missing out on something, quick lasso it and ride it to the stars, scram!, so that's what that looks like, technology, terrifying, video, what the hell is that
Previous Post
Next Post