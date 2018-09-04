Timelapse Of A 28-Inch, 6-Pound Millennium Falcon Model Being 3-D Printed Over 10 Days

This is a timelapse video of a large 27.6-inch long, 6.6-pound plastic Millennium Falcon model being 3-D printed over the course of 9 days, 21 hours and 19 minutes. For reference, the majority of my relationships haven't even lasted that long. And most not even past the first date. "Is that really a relationship then?" Well I guess not now that I think about it and get really sad. Why are you always tearing me down anyways? I thought you were supposed to be lifting me up. "You're too heavy." You didn't even try! "Do you remember what happened to the last guy who tried to give you a piggyback ride?" Yeah, we both had a great time, end of story. "You broke his back jumping on him." HE SAID HE WAS READY.

Keep going for the video.

