Timelapse Of A 28-Inch, 6-Pound Millennium Falcon Model Being 3-D Printed Over 10 Days

September 4, 2018

This is a timelapse video of a large 27.6-inch long, 6.6-pound plastic Millennium Falcon model being 3-D printed over the course of 9 days, 21 hours and 19 minutes. For reference, the majority of my relationships haven't even lasted that long. And most not even past the first date. "Is that really a relationship then?" Well I guess not now that I think about it and get really sad. Why are you always tearing me down anyways? I thought you were supposed to be lifting me up. "You're too heavy." You didn't even try! "Do you remember what happened to the last guy who tried to give you a piggyback ride?" Yeah, we both had a great time, end of story. "You broke his back jumping on him." HE SAID HE WAS READY.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Aaron, who informed me he wants to know just how much all that plastic cost.

Red Power Ranger Parkouring All Around Los Angeles

Previous Story

There's No Way That's Passing Inspection: Florida Man Spotted Driving Totaled Truck

Next Story
  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Now I know what to do with my three extra spools of "Millennium Falcon grey" printer filament.

  • Andyman7714

    A little late on this one aren't we? By almost a year.

    ...or am I in the future again?

  • Jenness

    I want to see a 3D printer that prints out decent looking jewelry in gold and silver. Now that would be cool.

  • Octo

    There are services for that and it's not terribly expensive. Shapeways.com for example.

  • Jenness

    Ooh thank you! I have to look into that. :)

  • Frédéric Purenne

    You have more money than me if you can buy rolls of silver and gold like the filament rolls those printers use.

  • Jenness

    Maybe I don't or maybe I do.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Love for Star Wars + love for 3D printing = https://i.kym-cdn.com/photo...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: 3d printing, i don't have ten days to sit around waiting for my spaceship to be done i want it nooooooow, i think i'm gonna print myself a spaceship today, i would have just bought they toy model but that's me and i'm impatient, millennium falcon, pew pew pew, printing things, so that's what that looks like, spaceships, star wars, sure why not, timelapse, video
Previous Post
Next Post