There's No Way That's Passing Inspection: Florida Man Spotted Driving Totaled Truck

September 4, 2018

This is a video from Crestview, Florida from a motorist who pulled over so he could capture a video of Florida Man driving his totaled truck down the road. Obviously, if that truck were a cat, it would have no lives left. It's not a cat though, it's a truck, and a pretty sweet one by Florida Man standards. Still, I would at least rip that door the rest of the way off. And maybe remove the passenger side door too so they match. Then cut the roof of the cab off so it looks you just wanted to make a redneck convertible. Then drive it into a swamp and collect the insurance. "Insurance -- that's cute, GW." Oh, Florida Man.

Keep going for the video, as well as the car door scene from Tommy Boy because Closet Nerd reminded me of it.

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who just earned himself a coveted gold star sticker for three tips posted in one day. Wear it proudly.

Timelapse Of A 28-Inch, 6-Pound Millennium Falcon Model Being 3-D Printed Over 10 Days

Previous Story

Jamiroqui's 'Virtual Insanity' Covered In Virtual Reality With VR Instruments

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    I'm impressed at the dedication. I don't know how long the guy had to drive but... good for him.

  • CDW in PC

    I see busted-ass cars like this all the time here in Panama City, FL, along with cars with no brake lights, trailers with lights that don't work, cars with no headlights installed, and vehicles that are burning oil so bad that it looks like a smokescreen behind them. Seems like it's a normal thing, not just down here in Florida, but everywhere else too.

  • Cup-O-Jesus

    Kind of gives new meaning to the phrase "No no honey that's daddy special medicine."

  • Jenness

    Probably trying to drive it home or to a scrap yard for some money. Not everyone can afford a wrecker and desperate people try desperate measures.

  • Chris

    TO THE FLORIDA MOBILE!

  • CDW in PC

    Florida Man!
    Florida Man!
    Does whatever a Florida Man can!
    Beats his wife!
    Has no fear!
    Kicks the dog, then drinks a beer!
    Look out!
    Here comes the Florida Man...

  • Chris

    I lolled.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I can just imagine that door getting a bit too much wind and slamming back or creasing into the oncoming traffic lane... damn moron.

  • GeneralDisorder

    A couple self-tappers would fix that.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Let's see if we can convince the cop who pulled us over that this is just a really well made art project. *Rolls charisma check*

  • Closet Nerd

    3 POSTS IN ONE DAY!!!!!!!!
    Bow before your Assistant-to the-Regional Geeekologie Writer

    After a decade of submissions, finally get my first trifecta!

  • Wooder

    Now your at the top also! crap this is paying off for you ;)
    Enjoy the moment in the spotlight.
    Hope its your bday also.

  • Closet Nerd

    Hard work pays off... sometimes

  • ruckus

    Silly GW. You think Florida has inspections?

  • snook3r

    im the first! what a fucked up truck

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: driving around having the time of your life, florida man, getting around, i came in like a wreckiiiiiiing ball, meanwhile in florida, she's a beaut ain't she clark, transportation, trucks, vehicles, well it still runs fine, what the hell happened to you, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post