There's No Way That's Passing Inspection: Florida Man Spotted Driving Totaled Truck

This is a video from Crestview, Florida from a motorist who pulled over so he could capture a video of Florida Man driving his totaled truck down the road. Obviously, if that truck were a cat, it would have no lives left. It's not a cat though, it's a truck, and a pretty sweet one by Florida Man standards. Still, I would at least rip that door the rest of the way off. And maybe remove the passenger side door too so they match. Then cut the roof of the cab off so it looks you just wanted to make a redneck convertible. Then drive it into a swamp and collect the insurance. "Insurance -- that's cute, GW." Oh, Florida Man.

Keep going for the video, as well as the car door scene from Tommy Boy because Closet Nerd reminded me of it.

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who just earned himself a coveted gold star sticker for three tips posted in one day. Wear it proudly.