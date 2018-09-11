The Lex Chair: An Exoskeletal Wearable Chair

September 11, 2018

wearable-chair-1.jpg

This is the Kickstarter campaign for Astride Bionix's Lex Chair, a ~$250 exoskeletal chair that looks like some sort of climbing harness and provides a place to sit no matter where you go. Alternatively, save yourself $250 and just do what I do and don't go anywhere without ample seating.

You can put it on in half a minute, and pull out the legs in just a couple of seconds. It weighs about 2 lb but can support 264 lb.

Three complaints: 1) I'm pushing that weight limit 2) there's no backrest and 3) your legs are the front legs of the chair! That's no way to relax. If I wanted to be half a chair I would have gone to furniture school and dropped out after sophomore year.

Keep going for a handful more shots and the Kickstarter video in case you need this in your life (no judging, I'm just holding out for a practical, wearable bed).

wearable-chair-2.jpg

wearable-chair-3.jpg

wearable-chair-4.jpg

wearable-chair-5.jpg

Thanks to Brett DA, who agrees there's nothing wrong with just sitting on the ground and crying with your head in your hands.

An Actual Architect Builds A Home In Minecraft

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Nicholas Conrad

    Deploys in seconds, but they never show how you put them away....

  • TheQiwiMan

    I’ve heard Michael Scott has plans for a similar invention.

  • Michael Knight

    i'll sell you a similar chair for $50

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Oh? Do tell. I was looking at the Kickstarter the other day, and was thinking $50 seemed about right for that product.

  • Michael Knight

    basically i'm going to take any plastic chair from walmart/home depot/etc. and attach two 2x4's with hinges to the chair.
    i would think that two 2x4's can probably support more than 264 lbs.

  • Bling Nye

    New meaning to "stool stuck on your ass"...

  • Nicholas Conrad

    ... I'm not familiar with even the first meaning of that phrase 🤔

  • Bling Nye

    Yeah, it's a pretty shitty expression.

  • TheQiwiMan

    It makes perfect sense when you remember that Bling has a crippling case of coprophilia. 😉

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Ah, Germany!

  • Konstantin

    Do you desire public shame and humiliation, but feel like people just don't make enough fun of you for wearing a fanny pack? Well, now there is a solution!

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Simpsons did it! Simpsons did it! https://www.youtube.com/wat...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: but what if i wanna be a table instead?, chairs, different strokes for different folks, just go on without me i'm going to rest for a while, kickstarter, look at me i'm a chair!, real products that are about to exist, resting, sitting, sure why not, taking a load off, whatever works
Previous Post