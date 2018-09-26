That's Too Much: A Commercially Available 17 x 17 x 17 Rubik's Cube

September 26, 2018

This is a video of Youtuber RedKB discussing and playing with a 17 x 17 x 17 Rubik's Cube style puzzle known as the YuXin HuangLong (previously: a 13 x 13 x 13 cube, a made-to-order 17 x 17 x 17 timelapse solve, and a 3-D printed 22 x 22 x 22). The YuXin HuangLong is the largest mass-produced Rubik's Cube style puzzle, contains 1,947 individual pieces, and costs $750 *spit-takes LEGO bricks*. Still, I had no choice but to cover my car in YuXin HuangLong puzzles so everyone knows just how rich I am. "I only see a regular Rubik's Cube, as a hood ornament." Yeah I'm not that rich.

Keep going for the video. Cool pattern demonstrations at 4:00.

Thanks to Eric P, who can't wait to see those crazy cube kids solving these in competitions.

  • Jenness

    "Crazy Cube" would be my name for this. I just imagine me screaming at the top of my lungs and smashing this damn thing to bits w/in an hour of getting it.

  • The_Wretched

    You aren't getting let out of hell until you solve it. Also, Eric Ord will be there getting it 'first'.

  • Jenness

    Thankfully I'm a good girl and am going straight into heaven.

  • TheQiwiMan

    BIGGER MEANS BETTER

  • Corky McButterpants

    Hmm...Geekologie using WayBack Machine to troll for articles still.

  • Eric Ord

    Me trying to get to the bottom of Meh's motives for his CONSTANT negative attacks against me.

    There must be more to the story!

  • Bling Nye

    I'd have more fun playing with a rock and a stick frankly, maybe some string, or staring into a corner of an empty room, but I have to admit I was impressed when he made the christmas trees....

