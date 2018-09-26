That's Too Much: A Commercially Available 17 x 17 x 17 Rubik's Cube

This is a video of Youtuber RedKB discussing and playing with a 17 x 17 x 17 Rubik's Cube style puzzle known as the YuXin HuangLong (previously: a 13 x 13 x 13 cube, a made-to-order 17 x 17 x 17 timelapse solve, and a 3-D printed 22 x 22 x 22). The YuXin HuangLong is the largest mass-produced Rubik's Cube style puzzle, contains 1,947 individual pieces, and costs $750 *spit-takes LEGO bricks*. Still, I had no choice but to cover my car in YuXin HuangLong puzzles so everyone knows just how rich I am. "I only see a regular Rubik's Cube, as a hood ornament." Yeah I'm not that rich.

Keep going for the video. Cool pattern demonstrations at 4:00.

Thanks to Eric P, who can't wait to see those crazy cube kids solving these in competitions.