Thanks, Internet!: Neil deGrasse Tyson Goes Super Saiyan On Cosmos

Note: Keep your volume in check, not a silent transformation.

Because this is the internet and the internet will provide, here's a video of Neil deGrasse Tyson from Cosmos edited to make him appear to go Super Saiyan. I like how super chill he is afterwards, like he didn't just go nuts and make me pee my pants a little. "A little?" I'll go get a CAUTION WET FLOOR sign from the janitor's closet. "Just one?" All of them. "And?" And some police tape.

Keep going for the video, it was actually better than I expected it to be.

Thanks to carey, who agrees there's no way you can battle the entire cosmos without going Super Saiyan.