Thanks, Internet!: Neil deGrasse Tyson Goes Super Saiyan On Cosmos

September 10, 2018

neil-degrasse-tyson-goes-super-saiyan.jpg

Note: Keep your volume in check, not a silent transformation.

Because this is the internet and the internet will provide, here's a video of Neil deGrasse Tyson from Cosmos edited to make him appear to go Super Saiyan. I like how super chill he is afterwards, like he didn't just go nuts and make me pee my pants a little. "A little?" I'll go get a CAUTION WET FLOOR sign from the janitor's closet. "Just one?" All of them. "And?" And some police tape.

Keep going for the video, it was actually better than I expected it to be.

Thanks to carey, who agrees there's no way you can battle the entire cosmos without going Super Saiyan.

North Carolina Man Pulls Sixth Snake From His Home's Toilet In Four Years

Previous Story

Violinist Performs With A Minimal Prosthetic Arm

Next Story

  • Long on flashy graphics. Short on substance, rigor and accuracy. Possibly the most shallow, inaccurate pop science celebrity ever. Tyson is making America even dumber.

  • Munihausen

    a...men.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I have watched this half a dozen times now, and his little "how bout THAT one" at the end has made me laugh every single time.

