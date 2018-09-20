Surveillance Video Of A Rat Pulling A Fire Alarm, Causing Evacuation Of Entire D.C. Condo Building

September 20, 2018

This is a short video of Master Splinter pulling a fire alarm in a Washington D.C. condo building so he and the Ninja Turtles can scour units for leftover pizza while all the residents stand around outside in their bathrobes awkwardly meeting their neighbors for the first time. I, for one, hope Splinter and the boys made off with some delicious slices, they deserve it. Also, this condo building may want to consider allocating some of its homeowners association fees to pest control. Just a thought (you owe me a penny now).

Keep going for the whole news video.

Thanks to Lana, who agrees rats are only getting smarter.

183.9MPH: Video Of The New Land-Speed Record On A Bicycle

Previous Story

LEGO Releasing A Life-Size Star Wars Porg Building Set

Next Story
  • revjerp

    That's why you reinstall the glass bar that prevents that.

  • Jenness

    You might want to move when even the rats want to evacuate out of the fire door.

  • Wooder

    So happy to be in a rat free environment...then I don't have to stand outside during the fire drill in the snow while the rats inside eat our food and laugh at us.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Washington DC is known for it's population of parasitical rodents.

  • Beard

    Zardulu back at it.

  • The_Wretched

    Who trained the rat?

  • Eric Ord

    Not Meh or it would suck way more

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, breaking the law breaking the law, clever, don't mind me just gonna raid your pantry, false alarm, fire, master splinter, oh wow, pizza, rats, smart, the ninja turtles, they're evolving, video, well that's something you don't see every day
Previous Post
Next Post