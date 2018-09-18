Spiders Blamed For Regularly Setting Off Security Alarm At Night That Plays Creepy Sounding Nursery Rhymes

This is a video captured from Ipswitch, Suffolk, England of a security alarm in an industrial park that was set off by spiders and plays 'It's Raining, It's Pouring' over and over. Apparently this went on almost nightly for months before one concerned mother finally called authorities. For reference, if this had happened in the United States the authorities would have been called at least four dozen times the first night.

A tormented mother living in Bramford Road with her two young children has been woken on an almost nightly basis by a tinny, distant rendition of 'It's Raining, It's Pouring'. She said the threatening undertone of the song had left her frightened and questioning whether she was imagining things. After months of torment, she finally reported the unusual complaint to Ipswich Borough Council.

The town council identified the loudspeaker that was playing the songs, and traced it back to a motion-detector connected to the system that was being triggered by spider activity. Admittedly, that's a pretty solid security system, and I wish I'd thought of it before digging this moat all around my house. "The moat is cool though." It is, it just sucks because sometimes the gators like to wander inside at night, and I'm a habitual midnight snacker.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jake M and Josh, who agree the best security system is not owning anything worth stealing, and advertising that fact all around your property.