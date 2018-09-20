South Korean Taekwondo Team's Amazing Demonstration

This is a video of a South Korean taekwondo team showing off their stuff. And show off their stuff they do! I'll tell you one thing -- I wouldn't want to run into this crew in a dark alley at night, especially if I'm a little wooden board, which I honestly might be (my parents keep changing my origin story up on me).

Keep going for the video, but all the good stuff ends around 2:00.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who reminded me of this a little while ago but I forgot about it because I've tried to break way too many boards with my face in the meantime.