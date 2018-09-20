South Korean Taekwondo Team's Amazing Demonstration

September 20, 2018

This is a video of a South Korean taekwondo team showing off their stuff. And show off their stuff they do! I'll tell you one thing -- I wouldn't want to run into this crew in a dark alley at night, especially if I'm a little wooden board, which I honestly might be (my parents keep changing my origin story up on me).

Keep going for the video, but all the good stuff ends around 2:00.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who reminded me of this a little while ago but I forgot about it because I've tried to break way too many boards with my face in the meantime.

  • Michael Knight

    that's some pretty sick shit.
    foot fist way for sure!

  • Jenness

    I'm sure this is useful - just not sure how. "Hey Lee, parkour up that wall and kick that streetlight, it's hurting my eyes!" How many times do you need to do this in life? Like once...tops? idk

  • Andyman7714

    Well bunches of times when your being attacked by flat panels of apparently low grade wood.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it only takes once for the streetlights to figure out what's up

  • Mark

    Somewhere a forest of trees weeps.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    we must find and kill this demon forest that feels emotions

  • TheQiwiMan

    Sitting in the front row must be like sitting in the "Splash Seats" at Sea World, just with slightly more splinters in your eye.

  • Andyman7714

    I like how they casually ignore the misses.

