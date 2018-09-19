Sony Unveils The Playstation Classic, A $100 Mini Version Of The Original Console Preloaded With 20 Games

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Playstation's release (and make a lot of money in the process), Sony has just announced the Playstation Classic, a $100 mini version (45% smaller) of the original Playstation console that comes preloaded with twenty games. It includes two full size Playstation controllers, supports local multiplayer, but doesn't include an A/C adapter (USB cable only). So far Sony has announced that Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms will be included, and 15 additional games will be announced shortly, presumably when it's available for pre-order. Units ship December 3rd. Now, are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Buy as many as I can, keep one for myself and sell all the rest for a huge markup on eBay right before Christmas." Okay I was just gonna say pass.

Keep going for the official trailer while I rub my cheek on my original Playstation and remember all the good times we've had and continue to have together. I still sleep with my Dreamcast under my pillow though.

Thanks to Greg D and hairless, who agree those graphics aren't as cutting edge as they remember them.