So, We've Come To This: A 'Ghosting' Halloween Costume

September 24, 2018

ghosting-halloween-costume.jpg

This is the Women's Ghosted Costume available from Party City ($25). It features a sad, one-sided text conversation on the front. Will anybody be able to guess what you are without telling them? Maybe. Will you win any costume contests? Absolutely not. Will I still offer you a mug of witch's brew punch? Of course, I'm a very gracious host. Now if you'll excuse me, I have other guests to attend to. DAMMIT SPIDER MAN STOP DRINKING ALL MY LIQUOR.

Thanks again to Aroth, who informed me he's going to be a cowboy this year. Awesome, I'll be your horse.

  • Ollie Williams

    I swear to god if I see some little tween/teen come to my house in this, I'm going to punch them in the face.

  • Meh, it's no "Hanging Chad"...
    ;-)

  • obriencj

    Wow. That ad sure is viral. So very viral.

  • Eric Ord

    Cuet gril

  • FearlessFarris

    0% chance that costume model is getting ghosted.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Meh, I've seen douchier costumes.

