So, We've Come To This: A 'Ghosting' Halloween Costume
This is the Women's Ghosted Costume available from Party City ($25). It features a sad, one-sided text conversation on the front. Will anybody be able to guess what you are without telling them? Maybe. Will you win any costume contests? Absolutely not. Will I still offer you a mug of witch's brew punch? Of course, I'm a very gracious host. Now if you'll excuse me, I have other guests to attend to. DAMMIT SPIDER MAN STOP DRINKING ALL MY LIQUOR.
Thanks again to Aroth, who informed me he's going to be a cowboy this year. Awesome, I'll be your horse.
-
Ollie Williams
-
SilentBob73 ᴴᴰ
-
obriencj
-
Eric Ord
-
FearlessFarris
-
TheQiwiMan
